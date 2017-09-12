Curfew extended to Sept 27 in ESSZone waters

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The dusk-to-dawn curfew in the waters off seven districts under the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which was scheduled to end at 6 pm yesterday, has been extended to Sept 27, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

He said the curfew, from 6 pm to 6 am, covered the waters off the districts of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

People in these areas were required to remain indoors during the curfew hours and were prohibited from entering the waters during that period, he said in a statement yesterday.

“Other people are also prohibited from entering the waters covered by the curfew,” he added.

Ramli said the curfew was necessary to prevent intrusion of terrorists who could threaten the safety of international researchers and foreign tourists at the resort islands.

He said that based on information received, the Abu Sayyaf and other militant groups continued to attempt to commit cross-border crimes including abductions.

The curfew also facilitated enforcement and the monitoring of boat movements and the presence of the vessels of security forces in their areas raised confidence in chalet operators and fishermen as to their safety, he said.

“I have authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to eligible applicants for fishing or to meet pressing need in the areas under curfew,” he said.