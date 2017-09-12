Don’t be influenced by failed state propaganda – Najib

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON DC: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Malaysians abroad should not be influenced by propaganda that Malaysia was a failed state.

The Prime Minister said there was ample evidence to show that Malaysia was heading towards developed nation status.

For instance, he pointed out, Malaysia’s trade value between January and July this year reached RM1.008 trillion, or a 22.7 per cent increase over the same period last year.

He cited infrastructure development such as the mass rapid transit (MRT) system and Pan Borneo Highway as the driving force in placing Malaysia among the top 20 developed countries.

Najib would present these facts during his meeting with President Donald J. Trump at the White House scheduled for Tuesday.

He said this at a gathering with Malaysian students and Malaysians living in the United States, at the Malaysian Embassy here.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Malaysian Ambassador to the United States Tan Sri Dr Zulhasnan Rafique and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

The prime minister said his meeting with Trump would enable him to impress on the United States about Malaysia’s determination to become a developed nation and a country of opportunities.

He said Malaysia would continue to support global efforts to combat terrorism and present the true image of Islam and its teachings.

Meanwhile, Najib said Malaysia’s relations with the United States remained strong in spite of the leadership change.

There are about 28,000 Malaysians living in cities throughout the United States. – Bernama