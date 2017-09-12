Duo held, homemade shotguns among weapons seized

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Police arrested two men and seized a number of dangerous weapons, including two homemade shotguns, during an inspection of a car at the Sungai Maong Market yesterday.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said apart from the firearms, police also seized three shotgun cartridges, machetes and samurai swords from the duo.

“The suspects from Sebuyau, aged 27 and 47, were spotted acting suspiciously in a parked car by personnel from the Satok police station during a routine patrol around 2.15am today (yesterday).

“A check of their compact car found firearms and dangerous weapons along with the three shotgun cartridges under the front passenger seat, leading to their immediate arrest,” he said when contacted yesterday.

In addition, the patrol team also found a dagger in the rear compartment of the driver’s seat as well as a bag containing drug paraphernalia.

Abang Ahmad said police will be applying for remand against the suspects today to facilitate further investigation under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960 and Section 6(1) of the Corrosive, Explosive and Dangerous Weapons Act 1968.