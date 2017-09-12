Education Dept staff take corruption-free pledge

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Staff of the state Education Department yesterday took their corruption-free pledge in a ceremony held at the department’s headquarters at Jalan Diplomatik in Petra Jaya here.

Speaking at the event, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) state deputy director Zulhairy Zaidel said the commitment shown by the staff was a sign of the department’s wish for an environment that is free of graft and conducive for working.

“The pledge is vital for the department specifically, and the government as a whole, for a clean and transparent administration, while at the same time building better trust from the public towards the government,” said Zulhairy.

“Civil servants are more exposed to the possibility of corruption and power abuse, and we need to start from the ground up to ensure that the department is committed and bribe-free,” he added.

Saying that statistics showed that corruption among civil servants is high, Zulhairy reminded that what they accept as bribes is small compared to the damage they bring to their integrity.

“The step taken by the Education Department should be emulated by other departments in demonstrating commitment against corruption,” he added.

On a related matter, Zulhairy said MACC, through its community education unit, has formed the Anti Bribe Revolution Move or ‘Gerah’ to intensify awareness among the public of the consequences of giving and accepting bribe.

“We will embark on more intensified programmes such as seminars and talks while at the same time approaching government departments and agencies,” he said.

He pointed out that MACC personnel would make their presence felt nationwide and urged civil servants and the public in general to work together with MACC to combat bribery and corruption for a progressive nation.

Also present at the event were state Education Department director Rakayah Madon.