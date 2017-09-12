Event aims to expose Kemas pre-schoolers to roles of Marine Police

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Children of 10 Community Development Department (Kemas) Kuching Zone ‘tabika’ (pre-school) took part in the ‘Moh Ngeteh Merdeka’ programme, which took place at the Fifth Region Marine Police (PPM W5) base here yesterday.

PPM W5 Commander ACP Salehuddin Mat Zaman said the programme was a joint effort between the Marine Police and the Rural and Regional Development Ministry.

“Marine Police helped run this programme to cultivate the interest in the uniformed squad in children. It is also to promote the ‘Merdeka’ (independence) spirit among children for they are the assets of our country,” he said at a press conference held after the launch of the programme, held in connection with the 70th Marine Police Day celebration.

Salehuddin said the event held several activities including a children’s colouring contest.

“A quiz on the roles and functions of Marine Police was also held for the children from the 10 Tabika Kemas,” he said, adding that the quiz was aimed at exposing children to the duties and obligations expected of Marine Police personnel.

Moreover, Salehuddin said while the Marine Police are obligated to defend Sarawak waters and ensure the safety of those using the rivers across the state, they also see to it that express boats do not carry more passengers than they are allowed to.

‘We work with the Sarawak Rivers Board to ensure that all operators comply with the Sarawak Rivers Ordinance and Merchant Shipping Ordinance.

“We also have officers at various express boat terminals to make sure that the express boats do not overload, particularly during festivals like Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya,” he added.