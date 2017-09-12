Ex-police personnel hold Aidiladha gathering

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Ex-Police Association of Malaysia (PBPM) Miri Branch recently celebrated Hari Raya Aidiladha with a special gathering at the branch’s premises at Piasau Camp here.

Its chairman Supt (Rtd) Han Hipeni said the event was aimed at creating closer ties between the association and the community.

“This event aims to promote goodwill among members of PBPM and the local community. It is an opportunity for everyone to strengthen their relationships while celebrating an occasion which is very significant to the Muslims in peace,” he said.

At the event, Han presented a photograph of a goat, which had earlier been sacrificed in conjunction with the occasion, to Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Senadin publicity secretary Eric Chin.

Chin was present on behalf of Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who sponsored the goat for the event. A steady stream of visitors including local community leaders as well as ex-police personnel and pensioners were present.