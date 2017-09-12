Hundreds of animals vaccinated against rabies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TANJUNG, S Kalimantan: Hundreds of pets in Warukin Village, Tanta Sub-district, Tabalong, South Kalimantan, were vaccinated to prevent rabies to spread in the region, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

South Kalimantan is in a red zone in the rabies virus distribution list following a large population of dogs, monkeys, and wild cats, said the Head of Tabalong Animal Health Center Pono Adianto, in Tanjung on Monday.

“Once vaccinated, the owners of the pet get a vaccination card to make it easier for officers to control,” said Pono.

Provision of regular vaccinations to pets, according to veterinarian Mega Indah Suryani, as an effort to minimize rabies virus, especially in Tabalong District.

Data at Tabalong Health Agency last year showed cases of animal bites reached 22 occurred in Upau, Tanta, and Murung Pudak Subdistricts.

Previously, the vaccine was also given to pets in Haruai, Jaro, Upau, and Murung Pudak subdistricts.

Separately, the head of neighborhood unit (RT) 3, Mabuun urban village, Salman, also complained about many stray dogs around the residents’ housing and hoped the local government could handle it.

“The existence of stray dogs is quite disturbing because it is feared to attack the residents, considering it can carry the rabies virus,” said Salman.