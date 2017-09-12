Mi Mix 2 officially announced

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Xiaomi officially unveiled their new flagship device— Mi Mix 2 yesterday.

Mi Mix 2 has the screen size reduced from the original 6.4 inch of first generation Mi Mix to 5.99 inches. However, we are slightly disappointed that the Mi Mix 2 still stuck with FHD+ display of 2160 x 1080 pixels and the aspect ratio of 18:9.

Designer Philippe Starck have trimmed the lower border down by a significant 12 percent while the bezel of both side screen is now getting narrow. The device comes with the design of four ceramic body design.

The secret of Mi Mix 2 to archive such narrow bezel on the bottom of the screen thank implementation of tube type speaker. The Mi Mix 2 uses an ultrasonic system instead of standard proximity sensor.

Mi Mix 2 equips with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Soc & Adreno 540 graphics unit which mated with 6GB RAM and choices of 64GB, 128GB & 256GB. However the device comes with no card expansion. There is a special edition variant as mentioned above with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For imaging, Mi Mix 2 stick with single-lens setup for the Rear Camera which is Sony IMX386: a 12-megapixel 1.25μm camera comes with an 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 lens and has large pixels. While at the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera at the front with face recognition, autofocus, and FHD 1080p video recording capability. On paper it looks like the camera department may not reach the standard of high end devices.

Mi Mix 2 fueled by a 3400mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and is coupled with the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology via USB Type C. The connectivity of the device include 4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0 but there is no 3.5mm audio jack. The fingerprint sensor mounted at the rear below the main camera.

The device runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat out of the box. Price The special edition model of the Mi Mix 2 is priced at RMB 4699 (approx. RM3025). The regular variants are priced at RMB 3299 (approx. RM2120), RMB 3599 (approx. RM3215) and RMB 3999 (approx. RM2575) for the 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants respectively.

SOURCE