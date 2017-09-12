Miri the final bastion of cyber gambling — State CID chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Miri is now the ‘final bastion’ in the police’s war against cyber gambling activities, according to state CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar.

He said over the past week, police conducted three raids at cyber gambling outlets in Miri that resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals and seizure of 22 computers, laptops, and tablets, as well as RM2,509 in cash.

“As stated before this, Miri is the final bastion of the cyber gambling operators. The weekly cyber gambling raids in Miri show that the organisers continue to operate unperturbed.

“I am confident that the Miri CID will be able to wipe out this menace completely in due time,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On the police’s weekly operation against illegal gambling activities in the state, Dev Kumar said a total of 13 illegal gambling premises in seven districts were raided from Sept 4-10.

Apart from the three raids in Miri, the other 10 raids were against illegal lottery activities.

“The raids resulted in the arrest of 38 individuals, including 12 females.

“Ten of those arrested were involved in illegal lottery, which also saw the seizure of cash amounting to RM4,524, mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries.”

He added the 38 suspects were aged between 16 and 60 years old, with four of them foreigners.

All those arrested are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953.