Najib and Ahmad Zahid convey condolences over Kedah Sultan’s demise

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak expressed sadness and conveyed his condolences over the demise yesterday of the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Sultan Abdul Halim passed away at 2.30pm yesterday at Istana Anak Bukit in Alor Setar. His Royal Highness was 89.

In posts on his Twitter and Facebook accounts, Najib said Sultan Abdul Halim and he had a close and cordial relationship, both in an official and personal capacity.

“Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun. I am most saddened by the news of the demise of Tuanku a while ago. In my personal capacity and on behalf of the Federal Government, with grief, I express my condolences to the royal family of Kedah. May the Almighty bless his soul and place him among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he said in the posts.

The Prime Minister said Sultan Abdul Halim was a sultan who was held in high esteem as the ruler of Kedah and during the two terms that he reigned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Najib said Tuanku Abdul Halim had been a friendly and prudent ruler whom the people loved very much.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also expressed his condolences to the royal family and people of Kedah.

“May the soul of Tuanku be blessed by the Almighty. Al-Fatihah,” he said a Twitter post.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak, also in a Twitter post, expressed his condolences over the demise of Sultan Abdul Halim.

“May the soul of Tuanku be blessed by the Almighty. Al-Fatihah,” he tweeted. — Bernama