Nation mourns demise of Sultan Abdul Halim

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ALOR SETAR: The nation yesterday mourned the demise of Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah who had ruled as the Sultan of Kedah for 59 years and twice reigned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

During his rule, Sultan Abdul Halim endeared himself to the people in his unique gentle way that had won him the love and respect of the people, not only in Kedah but also throughout the country.

Sultan Abdul Halim married Tuanku Bahiyah Almarhum Tuanku Abdul Rahman and they were blessed with three daughters, namely Tengku Soraya, Tengku Sarina and Tengku Intan Safinaz. He also married Sultanah Haminah Hamidun, who was proclaimed as the Sultanah of Kedah on Jan 9, 2004, following the demise of Tuanku Bahiyah on Aug 27, 2003.

He had a mini zoo where he bred various kinds of birds and animals, among them horses, deer, crocodiles, monkeys and rabbits.

Despite keeping to a busy schedule, His Royal Highness found time for his favourite pastime – golf, and watched football matches and played a role in the development of the Kedah and national football teams. — Bernama