New FGV chairman Azhar clocks in first day at work

KUALA LUMPUR: Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) new chairman, Datuk Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid, arrived at Menara Felda at 8.15am yesterday for his first day at the company.

Azhar was welcomed by Felda director-general and FGV member Datuk Ab Ghani Mohd Ali and officer-in-charge Datuk Khairil Anuar Aziz.

They later accompanied him to level 45.

After his first meeting with the key management staff at the premise at level 45, Azhar is expected to have his second meeting at 3pm with the board members.

He arrived about two hours after the start of a management meeting chaired by Azhar.

However, Zakaria said that he was not going to join the meeting, and that he had other matters to attend to.

Bernama recently reported that Azhar aimed to resolve issues related to the CEO’s post as soon as possible, and would do his level best to turn FGV around, while adding value to the global agricultural and agri-commodities company.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Zakaria said he believed Azhar’s appointment would bring a fresh and positive perspective to FGV’s board of directors and management.

“I am also convinced that the positive momentum of FGV’s share price late last week will continue, as the market is confident that Azhar and the management have the ability to steer the company back on track.

“It is my hope that this positive development will inject a renewed spirit into the group and employees, to maximise returns for stakeholders and shareholders, especially Felda and the settlers,” he said.

At closing, share price of FGV increased seven sen to RM1.71 per share. — Bernama