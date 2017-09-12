Palm Oil stocks rises 12.58 pct to 1.94 million tonnes in August

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks in August 2017 rose 8.79 per cent to 1.94 million tonnes from 1.78 million tonnes recorded in July.

Crude palm oil (CPO) stocks also increased by 12.58 per cent to 1.06 million tonnes during the month in review from 938,502 tonnes registered in the preceding month.

Stocks of processed palm oil increased 4.59 per cent to 885,430 tonnes from 846.580 tonnes, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said in a statement yesterday.

On production, it said CPO output contracted by 0.9 per cent to 1.81 million tonnes in August from 1.83 million tonnes recorded in the previous month.

Palm kernel output, however, rose 0.21 per cent to 449,131 tonnes in August versus July’s production of 448,212 tonnes. — Bernama