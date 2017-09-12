Raja Muda proclaimed as new Sultan of Kedah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ALOR SETAR: The Raja Muda of Kedah, Tunku Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah, was today proclaimed at the new Sultan of Kedah to succeed his elder brother, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, who passed away yesterday.

Tunku Sallehuddin, 75, ascends the throne as the 29th Sultan of Kedah. Sultan Abdul Halim passed away at 2.30 pm yesterday at Istana Anak Bukit after a reign of 59 years. His Royal Highness was 89.

The proclamation of the new sultan was read out by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah at Istana Anak Bukit in keeping with a decision of the Royal Council of Ascension.

Article Nine of the Kedah State Constitution provides for the Royal Council of Ascension to determine the successor of the Kedah throne upon the demise of the reigning sultan. The menteri besar is the president of the council.

Following the proclamation, the Comptroller of the Royal Household/Principal Private Secretary of the Sultan of Kedah, Datuk Syed Unan Mashri Syed Abdullah, invited Tunku Sallehuddin to take his seat on the throne placed at Dewan Penghadapan.

Syed Unan then hailed ‘Daulat Tuanku’ thrice, with the audience emulating him, which was followed by the strains of the ‘nobat’ royal orchestra.

The ‘doa’ (prayer) was recited by the Mufti of Kedah, Datuk Syeikh Fadil Awang.

Tunku Sallehuddin then touched the dais where the casket bearing the remains of Sultan Abdul Halim had been placed, signalling the start of the funeral ceremony.

Also present at Dewan Penghadapan were the Raja Puan Muda of Kedah, Tengku Maliha Tengku Ariff; the Tunku Bendahara of Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Abdul Hamid Thani Almarhum Sultan Badlishah; the Tunku Temenggong of Kedah, Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz; and the Tunku Laksamana of Kedah, Datuk Tengku Sarafuddin Badlishah Tunku Salehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

Tunku Sallehuddin had been appointed the Chairman of the Kedah Council of Regency to succeed Tan Sri Tunku Annuar Sultan Badlishah who passed away on May 21, 2014. He held the position up to Dec 12 last year.

On Dec 15 last year, Tunku Sallehuddin was proclaimed as the Raja Muda of Kedah after Sultan Abdul Halim returned to Kedah following his reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. – Bernama