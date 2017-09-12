Rep happy with spirit of unity, solidarity in Kapit

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat is full of praise for the various communities here for their spirit of cooperation, unity and solidarity despite their different backgrounds.

He made these remarks on Sunday evening when speaking at the ‘Strategic Buddy Engagement and Outreach Programme’ jointly run by United Chinese Association (UCA) and 1Malaysia Community (K1M) Kapit in conjunction at the Town Square here.

“I am very pleased with the communities here for always doing things together to ensure success, which fully demonstrates their spirit of unity and solidarity.

“Although tonight (Sunday) it is the Lantern Festival – a Chinese celebration, I can see all races are gathering here for fun and fellowship,” Nanta said, adding that he noted that the same spirit prevailed during other celebrations like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak and Christmas.

At the same time, Jamit advised the people to safeguard the political harmony and unity in Kapit in view of the the next parliamentary election.

“It is normal that just before the election, those with hidden political agenda will come to spread all sorts of false allegations against the government for not doing this and that. The fact is, in Kapit we have a good Barisan Nasional (BN) team with leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang and myself.

“We meet regularly to plan and implement various infrastructure and amenity projects to uplift the people’s quality of living.”

Meanwhile, Nanta who was the guest of honour, said he was very happy that people from all walks of life came together for the festival, which he termed as ‘the perfect example of 1Malaysia’.

He later announced an allocation of RM5,000 each to UCA and K1M Kapit.

Eleven teams comprising about 1,000 participants took part in the annual lantern procession around Kapit Bazaar.

There were also fireworks display, lion dances, cultural presentations and mooncake tasting.

Among those attending were political secretaries to chief minister Tapah Ata and Maurice Giri, and Kapit District Officer Elvis Didit.