‘Routine’ day sees APM personnel rescue accident victim, capture snake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Sunday proved to be just another ‘routine’ day for Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel, who rescued a man involved in a road accident while on their way to help catch a snake.

APM Miri officer Mohd Hazle Shah Abdul Hamid said a team was initially dispatched to Kampung Pengkalan Lutong to catch a snake following a distress call at 11.03pm.

“On their way to Kampung Pengkalan Lutong, the APM team came across an accident at Jalan Pujut-Lutong, in front of Pujut 7 traffic light, at 11.18pm.

“The team immediately responded to the situation and rescued the victim, a 36-year-old man from Brunei, who had suffered injuries to his face and chest.

“The victim also suffered a suspected broken left thigh,” he said yesterday.

After extricating the victim from his vehicle and administering first aid, APM personnel sent him to Miri Hospital for further treatment before resuming their journey to Kampung Pengkalan Lutong at 12.09am yesterday.

“Upon their arrival at 12.28pm, APM personnel were informed by the house owner that he had sighted a python in his chicken coop.

“The two-metre-long reptile was caught using special equipment and was brought to APM headquarters and placed in a cage,” said Mohd Hazle.