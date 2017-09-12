Seize education opportunities for children — Sibuti MP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Parents should seize education opportunities, including bursaries and loans, provided by the government in their pursuit for better education for their children.

Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang noted that the government has provided textbooks loans, exemption of tuition fees at schools, scholarships and financial loans to students of higher learning institutions.

“Parents need to help their children in the education process and they can do this by encouraging and ensuring that their children obtain all the assistance provided to them in the process,” he said at the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKLW) ‘Moh Ngeteh Merdeka’ programme and the Sibuti Parliamentary Tabika Kemas 60th National Day celebration in Sibuti yesterday.

Ahmad Lai advised parents to provide the necessary guidance towards ensuring that their children revise their lessons.

“Parents need to spend between two to three hours a day with their children to review the lessons so that their children will always be motivated and encouraged to excel,” he said.

He also suggested parents to control the movement of their children to avoid them being lured into unhealthy activities.

“Keep track of the children’s movements to reduce the social phenomenon that is increasingly spreading in the rural areas, such as ‘lepak’ culture, illegal motor racing, drugs, pornographic videos and so on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Lai said Malaysians need to know the sacrifices of freedom fighters in obtaining independence for the country.

“This history is the most valuable and interesting storytelling material for our children at home or at kindergarten, so they know the meaning and value of independence,” he explained.

“In fact, the independence we gained today needs to be preserved and maintained so that the people and our future generations will continue to improve in all areas, living in harmony and prosperity.

“If we are lazy, negligent and fail to defend and honour the independence that we have, our country will be a failed nation,” he warned.

He further added children should be nurtured and inculcated with good values such as diligence, respect, tolerance, fairness and honesty, and spirit of harmony among other things.

Also present were Miri Division Kemas officer Eric Gray Raymond Jos, National Civics Bureau (BTN) Sarawak assistant director Yunus Taib, Miri Felcra division manager Shahriman Salim and Giat Mara Bekenu manager Saadi Idris.