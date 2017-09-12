Sibu International BASE Jump gaining popularity, says Wong

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The upcoming Sibu International BASE Jump, which has attracted 90 jumpers from 18 countries so far, is growing in popularity, says Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“The event, which is into its ninth year, is very spectacular. In fact, some of the jumpers have told me that the open space at Sibu Town Square Phase I is one of the best sites in the world for BASE jumping.

“There are also people watching the event as opposed to some places, where jumpers make their jumps in remote places without any spectator.”

Wong, who is also the Second Finance Minister, told reporters this yesterday at a press conference on the state-level Malaysia Day celebration here.

BASE is an acronym that stands for four categories of fixed objects from which a person can jump from – namely ‘Buildings’, ‘Antennae’, ‘Spans’ (bridges) and ‘Earth’ (cliffs).

Meanwhile, Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee said the number of jumpers this year should serve as a record.

“From the 90 jumpers who have registered for the Sibu International Base Jump 2017, 86 are foreigners. We have the most (number of jumpers) this year.”

The US is sending the most number of participants – at 23, followed by Australia (17), France (12) and Canada (eight).

Hii, who is also Sibu Division Tourism Task Group (DTTG) chairman, said the actual jumps would run from Sept 22 to 24.

Jumpers will leap from the 126m Wisma Sanyan – the state’s tallest building.

The trial jump will be on Sept 21, while the actual jumps on Sept 22-23 will run from 8am to 9pm daily, while on Sept 24, the jumps will end at 5pm.

Jumpers will also visit Rumah Michael Jalak in Bawan, Kanowit on Sept 24.