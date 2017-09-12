‘Sibu ready for state-level M’sia Day celebration’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: It is all systems go for the state-level Malaysia Day celebration here on Sept 16, said Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong, who is Second Finance Minister and the minister in charge of the celebration, told reporters this after inspecting the site of the celebration at Sibu Town Square Phase I yesterday, saying preparations are going on smoothly without hitches.

“Yes, we are all ready because we have been doing it and under the experienced leaders – I think we are all geared up and all prepared.”

Accompanying him were Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, director of the protocol and public relations unit (Chief Minister’s Department) Datu Khir Busrah, special admin officer to the Chief Minister Awang Ikman and Jamal Mohd from the protocol unit (Chief Minister’s Department).

Assisting Wong in organising the celebration are Assistant Minister for Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus, Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

There will be nightly rehearsals from Sept 13 till 15.

Earlier, during a press conference, Wong said: “It is a great honour that Sibu has been chosen as the venue for the state-level Malaysia Day celebration”.

Pointing out that this is a very significant celebration, he urged the public to turn up in full force to celebrate the day Malaysia was formed, which was Sept 16, 1963.

The formation of Malaysia was made possible with the signing of an agreement on July 9, 1963 between the United Kingdom, the Federation of Malay states, Sarawak, North Borneo (renamed Sabah) and Singapore.

“On Sept 16 this year, we will have our 54th anniversary of the formation of Malaysia. The occasion will be graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“It will begin at 7pm and I hope people of Sibu will take part in this event. Many officials from government agencies and departments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and members of political parties have been invited.

“We also hope school children will participate because it is such a significant day for them to witness,” he added.

Also present will be the Chief Minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, other cabinet ministers and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, prior to the arrival of the VVIPs, a pre-show will start with a concert featuring popular local artistes until the arrival of the Head of State and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib around 8pm.

Wong said the highlight for the evening is the speech by Abang Johari.

This will be followed by the handing over of the Jamur Gemilang to the Head of State by leader of the ‘Kembara Jalur Gemilang’ Convoy, Abang Sardon Abang Hashim, who is the state director of the Information Department, who will then present it to the Royal Malaysian Navy officers to be raised to the accompaniment of the ‘Negaraku’.

Immediately after that, 300 performers, mostly students, will put up a 15-minute special performance titled ‘Malaysia My Nation’ (Malaysia Negaraku) featuring a poem recital and elements of unity and patriotism and dances, he added.

“Members of the public, particularly shop owners and those in nearby houses, are encouraged to display the Jalur Gemilang at their premises in support of the Malaysia Day celebration and show their patriotic spirit,” Wong said.

In the morning, the Sibu International Marathon with some 3,000 participants will be held. In the evening, a trade exhibition will be held at Sibu Town Square, Phase II in conjunction with Sibu International BASE Jump.

The Bujang Suntong Road will be closed to traffic from 4pm onwards on Sept 16.