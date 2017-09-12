Smart Reader Worldwide welcomes parents, students during nationwide open day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Early childhood education provider Smart Reader Worldwide Sdn Bhd held its nationwide open day on Sept 9.

A total of 300 Smart Reader Kids preschool centres took part in the event.

Smart Reader in a press release said the open day was an opportunity for parents to come and explore centres, talk to educators and meet students.

Children, parents and members of the public were invited to visit the nearest centres to gain an insight into the diverse range of programmes and activities offered by the preschool franchise.

There were many fun activities held for the students and parents as well as promotions and exclusive free gifts for pre-registration made during the Open Day.

Smart Reader noted that most parents want the best possible future for their children and this is especially important in early education as their first learning experiences will deeply affect their future physical cognitive, emotional and social development.

As preschools have the power to shape and define a child’s perspective on learning for the rest of their lives, it is imperative that sufficient emphasis is placed into the selecting a preschool that delivers the ideal learning environment – one that is able to provide a positive and valuable educational experience for its students.

The right learning environment is one that delivers a quality educational system in a safe and healthy, but engaging physical environment.

Smart Reader Worldwide has spent the last three decades creating a preschool concept with the objective of creating a place where a child dreams to go to, and ultimately develop a lifelong love for learning and knowledge.

Meanwhile Smart Reader Worldwide also announced that there is also a programme by Smart Reader Kids for Muslim students known Smart Reader KidsTadris programme or Smart Reader Kids Islamic.

According to the press release, the programme is unique in the sense that it offers an Islamic syllabus to complement a quality English programme, which caters and suits modern Muslim parents.