State aims for quicker time in eliminating communicable diseases

KUCHING: Sarawak aims for an even quicker time schedule for the elimination of all sorts of communicable diseases, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He believed that the faster the targets of controlling and eliminating communicable diseases today are achieved, the more precious resources will be saved for tomorrow.

“Currently, we are faced with the enormous burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, complications of tobacco use, cancer, and many more.

“Therefore, we have numerous tasks ahead of us, in fighting this together and I truly hope that this conference will be able to provide solutions for Sarawak, our nation and even at a regional level,” he said in his opening speech in conjunction with Fifth Asia Pacific Conference on Public Health at Riverside Majestic Hotel here last night.

“This is a crucial moment for all of us. We are presented with a ‘make or break’ opportunity for this country and the region. I pledge my full personal support for this effort, in particular to facilitate and enable the implementation of health programmes within Sarawak and the country.”

Abang Johari acknowledged that decades ago, Sarawak was plagued with many communicable disease outbreaks which included malaria, Tuberculosis (TB) and hand, food and mouth disease (HFMD).

“We have had an acute shortage of healthcare providers who always have second thoughts about coming over to stay in this side of the country.

“I want to take this opportunity to personally thank the Ministry of Health Malaysia for your unending sacrifices, efforts and time to tackle these problems especially through the Sarawak State Health Department and facilities within its jurisdiction. This success could not have been possible without the active role played by the public health professionals.”