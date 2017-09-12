Sultan of Kedah passes away

Click to print (Opens in new window)

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, passed away at 2.30pm yesterday at Istana Anak Bukit here. His Royal Highness was 89. Sultan Abdul Halim had ruled Kedah for 59 years.

The announcement on the sultan’s passing was made by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah at a press conference at Wisma Darul Aman here.

The Royal Committee on the Funeral Ceremony, at a meeting, decided that the lying-in-state would be held at the Dewan Penghadapan at Istana Anak Bukit today to enable the people to pay their last respects from 11 am to 12.30pm.

Ahmad Bashah said dignitaries would pay their last respects between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

He said the cortege would proceed along Lebuhraya Darulaman, Jalan Tun Razak, Lebuhraya Sultanah Bahiyah and Jalan Langgar to the Langgar Royal Mausoleum for the burial scheduled for 4pm.

Ahmad Bashah said state, national and other flags would have to be flown at half-mast for three days starting yesterday and that the period of mourning would be seven days.

“During that period, there is a prohibition on all forms of entertainment, gatherings and festivities,” he said.

The Menteri Besar also announced a public holiday for Kedah today, but said that the Primary School Assessment Test (UPSR) would proceed as scheduled. Sultan Abdul Halim created history by reigning as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice, from 1970 to 1975 and from 2011 to 2016.

Ahmad Bashah conveyed the condolences of the state government to the royal family and prayed for the sultan’s soul to be blessed by the Almighty. — Bernama