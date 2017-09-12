UPSR unhindered by floods

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The first day of Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) in the state went smoothly despite flooding on access roads to a few schools here.

State Education Department director Rakayah Madon said two students of SK Nanga Lidong in Betong sought the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to get to school due to floods.

“Elsewhere in Sibu, schools are operating as usual. Only SK Tanjung Latap was affected by flood.

“Despite this, UPSR is still carried out, where teachers and examination supervisors were ferried to the school (SK Tanjung Latap) using a Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) lorry,” she said.

A total of 41,317 candidates are sitting for the exam at 1,286 examination centres throughout the state.

A total of 31,180 candidates, or 75.47 per cent, are sitting for the Malay medium while 10,137 candidates, or 24.53 per cent, are sitting for the Chinese medium.

Meanwhile, according to APM’s statement, 10 teachers and exam supervisors were ferried by a truck to SK Tanjung Latap as the road was not passable by light vehicles.

Lukut/Penyulau-Panto Mali Road in Kanowit was also submerged between three and four feet of water yesterday.

APM Sibu advised road users to take the Kanowit-Durin Road to go to Kanowit town or to Sibu.

The downpour on Sunday caused areas around Sungai Assan to be inundated and flooded the road to Rh Umar and Rh Sipok yesterday.

State Bomba operations centre stated that firemen yesterday ferried two students by boat from their home to SK Nanga Entaban hostel in Betong.

Longhouse chief of the 16-door Rh Rembai, Skrang in Betong informed Bomba that the water was three feet high around the longhouse and almost one foot in front of the longhouse.

“My kitchen was also inundated,” the chief said.