Big things planned for World Pharmacists Day do

KUCHING: The Sarawak Pharmaceutical Society (SPS) and Pharmaceutical Services Division of the state Health Department will be holding their biggest ever World Pharmacists Day 2017 celebration on Sept 24 at CityOne Exhibition Centre here.

More than 100 pharmacists, doctors, dentists and other healthcare professionals are expected to gather at the event from 10am to 8pm where they will offer their services and expertise.

Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is expected to officiate at the opening ceremony of the celebration.

World Pharmacist Day, on Sept 25 every year, was founded in 1912 when the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) was established.

Its objectives are to celebrate the work of pharmacists and promote the role of the pharmacist in improving health in every corner of the world.

Themed ‘From research to health care: Your pharmacist is at your service’, this year’s celebration aims to highlight the numerous contributions the pharmacy profession makes to health from the research and development of medicine to educating future pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists, and providing direct care.

SPS committee member James Yong who is in charge of publicity told The Borneo Post that this will not only be their biggest event but a rare one where a large number of healthcare professionals will gather.

Among the activities planned are free health screenings, dental checkups, medication counselling, medication therapy adherence clinic and mental health assessments.

There will also be a blood donation drive, drug preparation, games, quizzes and a zumba performance.

There will be an exhibition featuring quality use of medicine and mini pharmacy museum.

The public are invited to the celebration and encouraged to bring along their medication history for review.