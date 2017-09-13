Centre invites public to baby orangutan’s birthday do Sept 16

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Semenggoh Wildlife Centre will celebrate the birthday of one of its resident orangutans this Saturday – same day as Malaysia Day.

Mas, which will turn one year old this Sept 16, will be the star of this special occasion, when members of the public are welcome and entrance is free.

The centre at Jalan Puncak Borneo in Padawan near here operates under the purview of Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

The tentative programme that day starts with a 10-minute safety briefing, followed by the viewing of the orangutans during feeding time, scheduled to commence at 9am.

The celebration itself will kick off at 10am with a cake-cutting ceremony by individuals who have adopted Mas. They will be led by SFC deputy general manager Oswald Braken Tisen.

Two special talks on orangutans and wildlife will be held from 11am to noon. The speakers are Oswald himself and Semenggoh Wildlife Centre park manager Chong Jiew Han.

There will also be a charity sale of cupcakes for the Sarawak Conservation Fund, photo booths and lucky draws.

According to Chong, the name ‘Mas’ was given to the baby male orangutan because the word is the standard three-letter abbreviation for ‘Malaysia’.

“Mas is the youngest orangutan in Semenggoh Wildlife Centre. For this birthday celebration, we hope to get 100 adopters for Mas. At RM200, each adopter will get a certificate and a limited edition T-Shirt.

“So far, 28 individuals have adopted Mas,” Chong told The Borneo Post, adding that the centre also has other adoption packages slated for individuals and corporations.

“As an individual would only be paying RM200 per year, the collection would not be enough to sustain a single orangutan. Therefore SFC and the centre are appealing for many more people to come forward and adopt Mas.”

For more details, call 082-618325 or visit www.sarawakforestry.com.

The Semenggoh Wildlife Centre is also reachable via various social media platforms – seek ‘Semenggoh Wildlife Centre’ on Facebook and Instagram.