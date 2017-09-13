‘Charity Car Wash’ to mark 50 years of KTS-Stihl collaboration

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The KTS Group of Companies (KTS) and Stihl will be organising a series of ‘Charity Car Wash’ at seven locations in Sabah and Sarawak next year to mark the 50th anniversary of their collaboration.

KTS deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said the event aimed to raise funds for 23 Chinese independent schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

The target is to sell 15,000 car wash coupons worth RM30 each to raise RM450,000, and KTS will top up the amount on a 2-to-1 basis to give RM900,000.

“For six out of the 23 schools, KTS is going to donate RM25,000 to each school, totalling RM150,000. The six schools are located in rural areas of the two states,” Lau told reporters in his office at Market Road here yesterday.

“Total funds to be raised from the event will be RM1.5 million.”

Lau who is also chairman of the United Chinese School Committees Association of Malaysia (Dong Zhong) said there is a need to raise funds as Chinese independent schools do not receive funds from the government.

The event from January to March will start off in Kuching followed by Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan, ending in Tawau.

Schools involved in each area will send their students and teachers to assist in a two-day car wash to be held from 8am to 4pm on scheduled dates.

He said starting October, the coupons will be distributed to the schools for sale to of the public.

The activity will be carried out at KTS Garden in Kuching on Jan 13 and 14; Sibu Town Square Phase 2 in Sibu on Jan 20 and 21; Bintulu (location to be announced) on Jan 27 and 28; Miri (location to be announced) on Feb 3 and 4; Kota Kinabalu (location to be announced) on March 10 and 11; Yu Yuan Secondary School in Sandakan on March 17 and 18; and Sabah Chinese High School in Tawau on March 24 and 25.

According to Lau, Stihl chief executive officer Dr Nikolas Stihl will launch the event at KTS Garden in Kuching on Jan 13.

“We hope the event will help instil volunteerism and strengthen bonds among students from different schools. We also hope this assistance set an example to other communities to come up with funds for Chinese independent schools,” he said.

Throughout its 55 years of establishment, KTS has emphasised corporate social responsibility while building the group’s business.

The company, Lau said, has given back to the community in various aspects and will continue to do so.

Also present were KTS Trading Sdn Bhd Light Machinery Department general manager Augustine Ling and marketing executive Eric Wong.