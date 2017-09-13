CM to lead delegation to view train technology in Europe

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will be leading a delegation on a study tour to view locomotive models in Europe this month end.

He said in view that there were now hydrogen-powered passenger trains in Europe, he hoped that the tour would be able to enlighten his delegation on this modern technology.

“People are now talking about the locomotive train which uses hydrogen to move forward.

“I am bringing my officers to see this particular technology in Europe at the end of this month,” he told reporters when met after officiating the International Unimas STEM Engineering Conference (EnCon) 2017 opening ceremony held at a leading hotel here today.

Asked on whether the trip was to look at possible locomotive models for the state’s LRT project, Abang Johari said he will inform the media on this once he returns to Kuching.

“I don’t know the details yet so wait till I come back and I will tell you,” he assured.