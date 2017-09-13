Curtin University M’sia enters into partnership with Thai education group

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Curtin University Malaysia has entered into a partnership with the Global Education Group Co Ltd (Gegco) in Thailand to deliver Curtin’s Intensive English Programme and other pathway offerings for Thai and other international students to degree studies at Curtin Malaysia and other Curtin University campuses.

A press release said the partnership involves offering Curtin’s 12-month accredited Pre-University Programmes in Thailand at Gegco in Bangkok.

Once the students have reached the required academic levels, they will have guaranteed entry into a wide number of Curtin University degree courses at its global campuses in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai.

“This partnership between Curtin and Gegco is a significant one, essentially opening up access to students from the region to any of Curtin’s global campuses,” said Curtin Malaysia pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive Professor Jim Mienczakowski at the launch of the programmes in Bangkok recently.

Among those present were Australian ambassador to Thailand Paul Robilliard, Curtin Malaysia deputy pro vice-chancellor Professor Beena Giridharan, Gegco representatives headed by directors Faye Kusolcholada and Ky Cao, and Curtin University Perth School of Electrical Engineering and Computing head Professor Kevin Fynn, who is also the university’s Commercialisation Advisory Board member.

Kusolcholada said Curtin University’s global footprint offers a number of affordable pathways in which students can obtain their quality international degree.

“There are many pathways in which they can structure their study programmes to gain diverse cultural experiences but also to suit their financial situations,” she said.

She added that there is no difference between the pre-university courses taught by Gegco and those taught at Curtin Malaysia, as their academic quality is tightly controlled and monitored by Curtin Malaysia.

Mienczakowski said pursuing a Curtin undergraduate degree at Curtin Malaysia costs roughly a third of what it would cost doing the same degree in Australia.

He said students at Curtin Malaysia also have the option of transferring to the main campus in Perth after a certain period to complete their degrees, and studying at more than one campus will certainly give them that added global experience and perspective.