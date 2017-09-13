FIC, FGV investigations almost completed, says macc chief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has almost completed its investigation into the cases involving Felda Global Ventures (FGV) and hotel purchase by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad said the agency was still looking into certain aspects of both investigation papers (IPs) before handing them over to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“We just have a bit more to cover before completing the FGV and FIC investigations. God willing, we will hand over the IPs along with MACC’s recommendations for the Attorney-General’s Chambers to decide whether these cases should be brought to court or otherwise.”

He said this at a press conference after officiating a MACC-Prasarana anti-corruption campaign at the Bangsar LRT station here yesterday.

Dzulkifli added that MACC had yet to decide on prosecuting any individual including former FGV chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad, and group president and chief executive officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad.

The MACC started an investigation into the FGV last June, including calling in Isa and Zakaria to give statements in relation to several allegations which included malpractice and abuse of power.

Before the investigations began, FGV was faced with an internal crisis when Isa and the board of directors instructed its chief executive officer Zakaria, chief financial officer Ahmad Tifli Mohd Talha, FGV Trading chief executive officer, Ahmad Salman Omar and Delima Oil Products senior general manager Kamarzaman Abd Karim to go on leave on June 6. — Bernama