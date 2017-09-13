Nation 

Fuel prices all up this week

KUCHING:  Fuel prices will all increase this coming week, starting Sept 14.

The price of RON97 will be RM2.52 per litre, while RON95 will be RM 2.21 per litre. They are up 4 sen and 1 sen from last week, respectively.

Diesel will up by 9 sen to RM2.14 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on Sept 14 and will last until Sept 20.

The information was posted by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

 

