Hii re-elected to lead Koperasi Supreme Sibu Bhd

SIBU: Dato Paduka Thomas Hii King Hiong was re-elected as Koperasi Supreme Sibu Berhad chairman during the organisation’s 34th annual general meeting at Paramount Hotel Restaurant here recently.

Lau Yong Bing was elected vice-chairman while Kee Chiong Hua claimed the post of secretary.

The assistant secretary post went to John Wong Kee Ong.

Tiong Hock Kieng was elected as treasurer with Kapitan Hong Wing Huong as his assistant.

In the committee as ordinary members are Wong Toh Chai, Yek Tien Chiong, Wong Min Sin, Lau Ngiong Teck, Loi Lik Kong, Christopher Yet Chuong Hin and Kiu Chiong Tiing.

Meanwhile, a three-minute silence was observed prior to the meeting in respect of the organisation’s founder, the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai.

The cooperative presently has 1,300 members.