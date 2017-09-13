Jamit rallies Chinese support for Nanta

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat has called on the Chinese community here to give their full support to the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Kapit parliamentary constituency in the coming 14th general election.

Jamit made the appeal when officiating at the Tai San Ten Association Mooncake Festival and presentation of cash study incentives at the association’s conference room at Bletih Bazaar on Monday evening.

“I advise the Chinese community here to unite and give their undivided support to the government candidate in the coming 14th general election.

“The incumbent Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi is our choice to defend the seat.

“Every vote counts and I appeal to all voters to vote for Nanta to ensure a big win,” he said.

He added that the big win is necessary to prove to the top BN leadership that Kapit is a BN stronghold.

“When the government sees that we are strong supporters of BN, it will reciprocate by delivering more development projects to Kapit,” he emphasised.

As such, he called on all Chinese community leaders, leaders of Chinese associations, clubs and elders to explain to others in the Chinese community why they should support the BN candidate.

He acknowledged, however, that the BN government had brought much progress and infrastructure development to Kapit town that benefitted, among others, the Chinese community.

At the same time, Jamit praised the association for coming up with the annual cash study incentives to reward deserving students and encourage others to do well.

A total of 69 students received the cash study incentives.

Jamit announced a grant of RM8,000 for Tai San Ten Association for it to carry out its social activities.

Also speaking at the function was the association’s chairman Kong Siau Kui who explained about the 2-in-1 event.

About 150 people attended the function. Present were Pemanca Yong Thu Fook, Penghulu Sia Shui Poh, Kapitan Yap Hui Le and the association’s advisor Yeo Kim Teck.