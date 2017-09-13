Katibas Bridge completed, open for use

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SONG: The Katibas Bridge here is now fully completed and opened for operation after nearly three years of construction.

The completion of the bridge was received with joy by the locals, particularly Penghulu Solhi Ojay who is a community leader for the Malays in Kampung Gelam here.

The village has a population of 400 and 86 houses.

“It is now easier for us to move out, whether to Kapit or from Kapit.

“The project is our pride because it brought the kind of development that we need and yearn for, for many years.

“I believe it will open up many opportunities for us the local people. We want to thank the government for this project,” he said when met during a working visit by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing to the Katibas Bridge on Sunday.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who accompanied Masing during the visit, said the project was approved under the 10th Malaysia Plan in 2014 at an overall cost of RM78 million.

Its components involved the construction of a 5.46km long R3 standard road and a 330-metre bridge across Sungai Katibas, he said, adding construction started on Sept 8, 2014 and the bridge was fully completed in July this year.

He said the project was Package 1 of three packages under Song Road/Sungai Yong Section C Phase 3 project and Package 2 and 3 were under construction.

He added the bridge was also a part of the 87.1km Kapit/Song/ Kanowit Road – the vital road that will connect the people in Kapit and Kanowit and up to Ulu Baleh to other parts of the state.

“It is the hope of the government that the project conforms to the specification as stipulated in its construction contract and at the same time able to meet the needs of the people.

“I urge Public Works Department (PWD) Sarawak and the local community who will be regular users of the facility to communicate with each other to resolve issues if there are defects or damage to the bridge that need repair in the future to ensure safety of the people,” Nanta said.

He added that a big celebration had been planned for the official opening of the bridge later, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was expected to be the guest of honour.

Also present were Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Katibas assemblyman Datuk Ambrose Blikau Enturan, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Song district officer Jackline August and PWD Central Regional manager Cassidy Morris.