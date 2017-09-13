KGBS defends retention of status quo for all 27 IPGs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The move by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to change the functions of several teachers education institutes (IPGs) in the country does not augur well with Bumiputera Teachers Union Sarawak (KGBS).

KGBS president Ahmad Malie fears that such proposal might be counter-productive, more so when the historic IPG Rajang is among those identified under this move.

According to him, IPG Rajang has produced many teachers in the state over the years.

“KGBS is concerned that changing the functions of IPG Rajang could hinder the state government’s effort in producing more local teachers.

“In addition, it will slow down the planned increase in the quota for local teachers in Sarawak.

“In all honesty, KGBS views the measure as a step backward, especially from the angle on the need for more local teachers,” Ahmad told The Borneo Post.

Moreover, he said such move by MoE would affect the intake of new teachers, adding that KGBS is viewing the issue from the aspect of the country’s population, which is rapidly increasing.

“There will be teachers retiring and the vacancies left by them need to be filled urgently.

“If some of the IPGs have changed in terms of their functions, this would mean that the number of teachers produced will be reduced in the long run.

“For KGBS, the proposal to change the functions of several IPGs is not supposed to happen at any time because teachers are always needed for nation-building,” he stressed.

It was recently reported that the state government would formulate its own training programmes for IPG Rajang and IPG Miri, which would close down after their present batch of trainees graduate in June 2020.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin reportedly said IPG Rajang and Miri were among nine out of 27 IPGs nationwide that the federal government had decided to close down.