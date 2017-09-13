‘Lawas could attain division status’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BA KELALAN: Lawas District could achieve division status through comprehensive and holistic hinterland development under the Highland Development Agency (HDA).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources, said if Lawas is upgraded, Ba Kelalan could also become a sub-district.

“What is more important is road and air connectivity must be there. That is the most important thing,” he said when launching the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism roadshow and Sarawak-East Kalimantan Border Games at Buduk Nur here yesterday.

“I have received very positive indications from our Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) on the new Lawas Airport project, and hopefully it can kick off.”

Awang Tengah said good connectivity of the highlands to Lawas and beyond would be a catalyst for the growth and development of horticulture, livestock farming, and eco-tourism.

He added that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg established HDA to ensure a systematic approach to unlock the huge potential of Sarawak’s highlands.

The Bukit Sari assemblyman said he would highlight the people’s wish for more flights to Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

He also called for unity and solidarity among the Lun Bawang community to overcome challenges and obstacles, adding Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong is the community’s voice.

“I really miss the late Datuk Dr Judson Sakai (Tagal), who was an assistant minister then, and now you should be appreciative of a deputy federal minister to help the community,” said Awang Tengah.

Henry, meanwhile, said he has requested both the state and federal governments to upgrade the Long Luping-Ba Kelalan road, adding the Jiwa Murni project was approved speedily in response to the local community’s wish for better accessibility.