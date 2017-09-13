‘Like’ SMK Lopeng Tengah to bring glory to Sarawak

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Champion in the national-level 2013 Toyota Eco Youth Competition, SMK Lopeng Tengah wants to win again this year.

SMK Lopeng Tengah is among 12 schools selected to participate in the national-level Toyota Eco Youth Competition organised annually by UMW Toyota Motor in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

A national environmental education programme held since 2001, the competition aims to help raise awareness and sensitivity to the environment and related issues.

This year the competition on environmental education programme is running from Feb 26 to Oct 12.

School principal Ng Cheng Soo appeals to everyone to help the students win in the Best Website category by voting ‘like’ for SMK Lopeng Tengah in Facebook.

“The voting by the public from Sept 4 will end on midnight on Friday, Sept 15. The school that gets the most number of ‘likes’ will be the winner.

“Presently SMK Lopeng Tengah is in second place behind a Perak school. We are behind by 500 votes so appeal to all Sarawakians to support us by voting at URL: ecoyouthblog.toyota.com.my/smk-lopeng-tengah-miri-sarawak,” Ng informed The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said the school’s teachers-in-charge Ting Ding Leong and Bong Min Chaw and students had been going to places like shopping complexes and shophouses to distribute flyers on how to vote for SMK Lopeng on ecoyouthblog.toyota.com.my/smk-lopeng-tengah-miri-sarawak and follow them on instagram: tey smklt2017

Judging criteria include the project site, blog, facebook ‘like’, preset project presentation and exhibition booth.

He said the students calling themselves ‘Toyota Eco Rangers’ are working on two projects to reduce ‘carbon footprints’, which is the amount of carbon dioxide and other carbon compounds emitted from burning fossil fuels by individuals or groups.

Using ‘BEM On The Rock Church’ as project site, the two projects are finding ways to reduce the usage of electricity and water.