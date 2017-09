Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The State Secretary Office has issued a directive for the Malaysian flag to be flown half mast for two days – yesterday and today.

This is as a mark of respect and mourning for the late Sultan of Kedah, Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah who passed away on Monday at Istana Anak Bukit, Alor Setar, Kedah.