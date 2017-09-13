Man killed in early morning hit-and-run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A man was killed at Kampung Nangka Road yesterday after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Jimbun Tandang was crossing the road at 2.30am when he was hit by a vehicle.

The 34-year-old was killed instantly.

A resident of the area later informed the police about the incident.

Sibu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri confirmed the fatal accident and said the police were investigating it under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

In an unrelated case, a thief was caught red-handed in a shop at Sukun Raod yesterday while his partner managed to slip out of the police’s grasp after the two had broken into the premises.

The police are investigating the motive for the crime, including the possibility of theft.

The midnight incident yesterday was uncovered when the shop’s owner noticed a motorcycle outside his shop before discovering the 23-year-old suspect inside.

He alerted the police who rushed over to arrest the suspect.

The police managed to recover items the thieves had intended to cart off. They also found the key of the motorcycle parked outside the shop on the suspect.

They believe the intruder had arrived with an accomplice to commit the break-in.