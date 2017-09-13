Multilingual singing competition attracts 46 participants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Forty-six contestants of different races including Malay, Chinese and Dayak participated in a singing competition in conjunction with S&S Cafeteria’s second anniversary last Friday.

The competitors were allowed to sing in different languages like Bahasa Melayu, English, Iban and Bidayuh, making the event a multilingual one.

The champion’s spot went to Dirzaidi who walked away with a RM500 cash prize and a trophy. Roxanne Lee and Salmiah Nawi emerged second and third respectively. They brought home cash prizes of RM300 and RM200 with trophies, respectively.

“The multiracial singing competition was a night filled with wonderful voices of Sarawak even though it was just organised in conjunction with S&S Cafeteria’s second anniversary celebration. The main objective was to promote racial harmony,” said event chief judge Isa Lee yesterday.

Deejay Diana Anne Sylvester and singer Sakura Diana Dawi were the other judges while Iban recording artiste Farid Spencer was master of ceremonies.

“We encourage singing enthusiasts to actively participate in any local singing competition to upgrade their talent and standing. Together we can have fun through music and songs. We all should also promote racial harmony through events like this,” said event host Roland Sim.