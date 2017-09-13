New truck Croner specifically made for markets like East M’sia

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: UD Trucks, together with its sole distributor, Tan Chong Industrial Equipment Sdn Bhd (TCIE) has launched Croner, an all-new medium-duty truck, for the East Malaysian market.

UD Trucks, which belongs to Swedish truck giant Volvo Group since 2007, was first established in Japan in 1935 as Nissan Diesel and had made its way into Malaysia almost four decades ago through TCIE – the truck business arm of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd (TCMH).

Continuing the brand’s rich Japanese legacy of building the “truck that the world needs today”, the all-new Croner is specifically made for growth markets like East Malaysia, with versatility, uptime and safety in mind.

“As the sole distributor of UD Trucks in Malaysia ever since TCIE started, I would like to say that we are very glad to have contributed to the growth of the brand to where it is today, a highly visible and trusted Japanese name in the Malaysian truck industry.

“Over the past years, we have expanded and grown our business in East Malaysia as we continue to challenge ourselves to be the best commercial vehicle provider to our customers here.

“Our wide offering of UD truck range reflects our strong business commitment to our customers in East Malaysia, as well as our response to the growing needs of the logistics and haulage industry here.

“East Malaysia is notable for its natural resources and vast expanse of land, and the growth of various industries would create further demand for reliable commercial vehicles.

“The Government’s announcement earlier this year to allocate RM38 billion to develop various aspects of Sabah and Sarawak over the next five years, with infrastructure being a key area, will definitely bolster growth for logistics.

“We believe that with our track record and capabilities, we will be able to help our customers grow in tandem with the economic developments of Sabah and Sarawak,” TCIE chief executive officer Wong King Yoon said at the launch yesterday.

The Croner is a truck range designed for reliability and built with robsut and quality components to deliver extra productivity and superior uptime.

By understanding customers’ demand and business needs, Croner is engineered to help customers stay ahead of the competition, through the simple concept of saving time and superior uptime.

According to UD Trucks’ managing director Hub Malaysia, Filip Van den Heede, Croner’s superiority comes from the best of three worlds – UD Trucks’ Japanese heritage and craftsmanship, Volvo Group’s strong global technology and safety principle, and TCIE’s deep local knowledge and resources as their highly valued local partner.

UD Trucks has invested a vast amount of time, with over three years of development and testing by its expert engineers who spent 1.7 million engineering hours and 30,000 hours of testing using 90 test rigs and over 100 test trucks to ensure the superior quality of Croner.

“Our goal is to build the truck that the world needs today, and in doing this successfully for Croner, we’ve also taken into consideration the feedback and experience that we’ve received since the introduction of our heavy-duty Quester truck range and incorporated it into the design and build of the all-new Croner.

“I am confident that Croner will bring our customers the efficiency and success they want, in any application,” Van den Heede said.

“Going the Extra Mile” is the brand promise of UD Trucks with a focus on fuel efficiency, uptime, reliability and drivability, while meeting today’s high standards for safety and environment, allowing UD Trucks to provide customers with the best products and services in the market to meet their business needs.

“With an extensive network of 43 service centres and dealerships throughout Malaysia, with four each in Sarawak and Sabah, TCIE will continue to play a major role in providing key support to UD Trucks and customers.

“TCIE and UD Trucks have shared a unique and solid partnership in building the landscape of Malaysia’s commercial vehicle industry, and the launch of Croner today further reinforces this relationship.

“We certainly look forward to a continued growth today,” Wong commented.

Customers who purchase UD Trucks will also be supported by UD Extra Mile Support services which include UD Genuine Service and Parts, UD Driver Training and UD Trust Service Agreements for customers.

The all-new Croner comes factory-fitted with UD Trucks’ own remote monitoring system – UD Telematics. This system keeps UD customers updated on their fleet in real-time format.

UD Telematics provides customers with insights on their fleet, location tracking, fuel reports and helps customers keep track of the vehicle helath that includes service reminders, remote diagnostics and quick break-down assistance. This will lead to less downtime for the fleet, improves fuel efficiency, reduce costs and boost business productivity.

The launch event was held at TC Motors Sarawak (TCW), a subsidiary of TCMH and a dealer for TCIE in Sarawak. TCIE is also a subsidiary of TCMH and is the sole distributor of UD Trucks in Malaysia.

Wong highlighted during the launch that Tan Chong Group is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

“With 60 years of success in the automotive business and as an industry pioneer, we could not be more honoured of what we have achieved today.”

In conjunction with the launch, TCIE offered attractive rebates of RM5,000, plus RM2,000 parts voucher, for every booking of the Croner made yesterday.

In addition, customers who purchase a Croner can also enjoy full 100 per cent financing for their purchases. This financing feature is valid until December 31, 2017 or while stocks last and is subject to terms and conditions. For more information on TCIE and UD Trucks, call 082-488811.