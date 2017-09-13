Newspapers offering free tickets for film fest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo, and See Hua Daily News will offer complimentary tickets for the Japanese Film Festival 2017 at GSC CityOne Megamall here from Sept 21-24.

Readers just need to bring a clipping of this article to the See Hua Marketing Office at Lot 7705, Ground Floor, Jalan Pending on Sept 15 from 8.15am.

Each clipping will be entitled to two tickets, and each person can redeem up to four tickets on a first come, first served basis, while stocks last.

A press release yesterday said from box office favourites, to trophy magnets, eye-opening documentaries, and highly-anticipated manga adaptations, the 14th instalment of the

premiere showcase for new Japanese cinema promises a truly immersive cultural experience for audiences of all ages and tastes.

Tickets for all screenings can be purchased via GSC box office, GSC e-payment at gsc.com.my, or the GSC mobile app.

They are priced at RM8 each except for ‘Midnight Diner 2’ and ‘Tsukiji Wonderland’, which will follow the prevailing ticket pricing.

All films are presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

The complete list of film synopses, show times, and general information is available at jfkl.org.my and gsc.com.my.

The month-long celebration, which began last Thursday, is now showing in the Klang Valley at GSC Mid Valley, GSC 1 Utama, GSC Pavilion KL, and GSC NU Sentral.

From Thursday to Sunday (Sept 14-17), the festival will be held at GSC Gurney Plaza, Penang.

Its last stop will be GSC Suria Sabah, Kota Kinabalu from Sept 29 to Oct 2.