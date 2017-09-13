Nigerian woman fined rm1,500 for offering sex to cop

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A Nigerian woman was fined RM1,500, in default two months’ jail, by the magistrates court here yesterday for offering sex to a policeman.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som meted out the fine on Aitimon Raith Efe, 27, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

She paid the fine. The mother of one was charged with offering sex for the purpose of prostitution to Lance Corporal Mohamad Musa Mohamad Kadam at a pavement in front of Velvet, a night spot in Jalan Berangan, Bukit Bintang here, saying “Hi brother…want sex with me? RM200,” at 5.30am on Sept 6, 2017.

She was charged under Section 372 (B) of the Penal Code which carries a jail term up to one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The woman was also fined RM500, in default one month’s jail, for violation of her student visit pass by working as a prostitute at the same place and date.

Her offence falls under Section 39(b) of the of the Immigration Regulations 1939/63 and is punishable with a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or a jail term up to six months, or both.

In mitigation, Aitimon, who was represented by lawyer Norizan Yaacub, said it was her first offence and that she regretted her action and had a child in her hometown.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin urged the court to hand down a sentence that would serve as a lesson for the accused. — Bernama