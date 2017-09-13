Pakatan Harapan Sarawak officially formalised

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak has been officially formalised with the appointment of state DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen as the coalition’s chairman.

Chong, in a press conference after chairing the coalition’s meeting today, said he will be assisted by three deputies namely PKR Sarawak chairman Baru Bian, Amanah Sarawak chairman Mohd Fidzuan Zaidi and DAP Sarawak deputy chairman Chiew Chin Sing.

He said PH Sarawak secretary is Alan Ling (DAP) while the treasurer is Sophian Julaihi (Amanah). PH Sarawak’s information chief is Vernon Kedit from PKR.

“The PH Sarawak youth representatives are Mordi Bimol (DAP), Simon Siah (PKR) and Mohamad Fadillah Sabali (Amanah).

“The state coalition’s women representatives are Alice Lau (DAP), Nurzaiti Hamdan (Amanah) and Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen (PKR),” he said.

Chong said PH Sarawak has also Wong King Wei (DAP), Nicholas Bawin (PKR) and Abang Halil Abang Naili (Amanah) to be in the state manifesto committee.

“The state election committee members are Julian Tan (DAP), See Chee How (PKR), Andri Zulkarnaen Hamden (Amanah), David Wong (DAP), George Chen (PKR), Gusti Ardanishah Gusti Asmadi (Amanah), Dr Ting Tiong Choon, Dennis Along (PKR) and Thomas Danial (Amanah).”