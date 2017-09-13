Profile of Sibu Open continues to rise

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Amateur Athletics Association has hatched an ambitious plan to put Sibu Open Track and Field Championship into the nation’s Calendar of Events.

“It is already in the state’s Calendar of Events. Hopefully, we can have it in the Calendar of Events for Malaysia in due time,” said its president Dr Gregory Hii Sui Cheng.

He was speaking at the closing of the 13th edition of the annual championship at Tun Zaidi Stadium here last Sunday.

Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee and Sarawak Sports Council central zone chief Gloria James Juat were among those present.

The championship attracted over 900 athletes representing 65 teams from throughout the country.

The five teams from Peninsular Malaysia were the Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) which sent seven athletes, Johore’s Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (19), Malacca Sports School (16), Kuala Lumpur Sports Council (3) and Negri Sembilan Sports Council (3).

BJSS chalked up both the Boys’ and Girls’ U-14 titles with six gold and three silver medals for the boys and five gold medals for the girls.

The Men’s Open category was won by Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School with 3-6-5, followed by Kuching CATS (3-1-0) and Negri Sembilan Sports Council (3-0-1)

On the local front, Sarikei Selected sent the biggest contingent of 95 athletes, followed by SMK Tabuan Jaya (64), Kuching Axis Petra Jaya Track & Field Club (42), SMK Chung Hua Miri (45), SM Riam Road Miri (36), SMK Sacred Heart (31) and SM Sedaya (30).

Gregory also pointed out that the Sibu athletics body is the only sport association in the state that offers cash incentives to the winners.

Meanwhile, Chang Kee said the State government has been pushing hard for Sarawak to remain the sports powerhouse in the country. He pointed to the revival of the Sarawak Games (Suksar) as another example in that direction.