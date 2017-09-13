Sheda Kuching brings back Home and Property Roadshow for second instalment from November 17 to 19

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak Housing Real Estate and Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching Branch will be bringing back their home and property roadshow for its second instalment on November 17 to November 19, 2017.

Officially named the ‘2nd Sheda Kuching Branch Home and Property Roadshow 2017’, the event will be held at Boulevard Shopping Mall Kuching where the associations’ first successful roadshow took place earlier this year in March.

Speaking during a media press conference yesterday, organising chairman Sim Kiang Chiok emphasised that the roadshow would be a one-stop venue for both consumers and investors who are seeking to find the best property deals plus related products and services.

“The price of property has stabilised so it’s a good time to buy now for aspiring property owners.

“Of course, properties under RM350,000 is still in short supply but mid-range properties ranging from RM400,000 to RM450,000 are in good supply, so I would encourage all consumers to come and receive a good deal and bargain from our local developers.”

Building on this, Sim went on to stress that consumers with good credit ratings and proven income especially, should visit the roadshow to fully explore their property purchasing options.

“If you have a good credit rating and proven income then the world is your oyster. So it (the roadshow) is a good opportunity for you to come and discover what you can own or invest in.”

With that said, Sheda Kuching branch would like to announce that reservations of booths are now available for developers to showcase their current and new projects, and for exhibitors looking to showcase their related wares and services.

Currently a portion of booths have already been reserved by Sheda Kuching branch members for their respective property projects, but booths available at strategic locations are still up for grabs.

And in addition, Sim also guided that the association would be again organising various activities to draw in larger crowds to this final property event of the year.

Among those present at the press conference include Sheda Kuching branch’s treasurer Dr Richard Tan, committee member Barapui Timothy Balangalibun and general manager Tan Teck Kian.

For more information or booth reservations, please contact Angelina Chai at 019-8162191 or through email at angelina.admin.skb@sheda.org.myangelina.admin.skb@sheda.org.my.