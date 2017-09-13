TYT, CM, former Head of State among leaders paying last respects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, former Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg were among the key leaders paying their last respects to Sultan of Kedah Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah at Istana Anak Bukit in Alor Setar yesterday.

Abang Salahuddin was accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Norkiah, and Abang Johari by his wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Tuanku Abdul Halim passed away at 2.30pm on Monday.

He made history by being the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the second time in 2012 after being installed for the first time in 1970.

He ended his term as the 14th Agong last December and was replaced by Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V.

Tuanku Abdul Halim was laid to rest at 4pm at the Langgar Royal Mausoleum.