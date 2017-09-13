UPP’s list of candidates submitted to BN — Wong

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: United People’s Party (UPP) has submitted its list of proposed candidates for the coming 14th General Election to Barisan Nasional (BN) for consideration, UPP president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh disclosed.

He said UPP has named Dato Andrew Wong for Sibu constituency and Andrew Ting for Lanang.

“The Prime Minister and Chief Minister have requested us to forward potential candidates for the coming general election to them,” he said when addressing participants of a Family Day organised by the Longhouse Chiefs Association Sibu (LCAS) which was held at the 1Malaysia Cultural Village in Bukit Aup here on Sunday.

Wong, who is Second Finance Minister and Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce, said the top BN leadership had hopes that UPP could win two or three Chinese-majority seats for the BN this general election.

“BN top leadership wants to wrest Sibu and Lanang seats besides other Chinese-majority seats.

“For that, we need to do early preparation and step up our strategy to ensure UPP as a member of the BN family will win the seats entrusted to us to contest,” he said.

On the two Andrews, Wong said they were young and capable, and were fully prepared to bring development to Sibu, including the town’s rural areas, over the next five years through their first Sibu Plan (RS1).

“This is the first time in history whereby the potential candidates have high ambitions with plan to develop Sibu and the rural areas.

“As such, I appeal to the people of Sibu and Lanang constituencies to support them to ensure smooth implementation of the RS1,” Wong urged.

Meanwhile, Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, urged community leaders and longhouse chiefs to rally behind the government.

He said longhouse chiefs should update their charges on current affairs, including government policies and various development programmes.

“If there are problems or issues, bring them to the association, or UPP Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit, or the local authorities or direct to the people’s representative,” he advised longhouse folk.

Also at the function were UPP Community Service Board chairman Dato Andrew Wong, UPP Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling, Temenggong Stanley Geramong, Pemanca James Semilan, Penghulu Jeffery Sut, Penghulu Richard Ampi, Penghulu Evely Holly Sebom, LCAS chairman Tuai Rumah Dieo Kanyan and the function organising chairman Tuai Rumah Juing Buntok.