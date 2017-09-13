Washington Perwani 1Malaysia community launched

Click to print (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON: The Washington Perwani 1Malaysia community was launched at the Malaysian Embassy office here by Minister of Women Development, Family and Community Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

The Perwani 1Malaysia branch is the fourth after London, Paris, and Melbourne and consists of 20 women and wives of diplomats in Washington.

The community aims to promote Malaysia through various leadership, volunteerism, entrepreneurship, sports and educational programmes to be organised from time to time.

In her speech at the event, Rohani said since 2013, more than 13,183 Perwani groups have been formed with a membership of 172,309 Malaysian women aged 18 and above.

Rohani hopes the new branch in Washington can be an agent of transformation for the Malaysian community in the United States.

She shared on issues like sexual abuse of children and raising the awareness level of Malaysian expats living outside the country.