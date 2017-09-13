Woman dies after moving car pins her against gate pillar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A woman was found dead at her house in Seng Goon Garden here yesterday after she was believed to have been pinned by her vehicle against a concrete gate pillar.

The deceased, Phyllis Wong Tze Tung, 66, was found by family members after they heard a noise coming from outside the house around 5pm.

It was believed that Wong’s car was still in gear when she exited the vehicle, causing it to ram into her and pin her against the pillar of the front gate.

Neighbours assisted family members in removing her body prior to contacting medical personnel, who arrived at the house and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.