12-year-old shuttler shortlisted for Bukit Jalil trial

KUCHING: Up and coming badminton star Lee Zi Suen has been called up by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to undergo a Talent Identification (TID) test for the Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) 2018 intake at the National Sports Council Complex in Kuala Lumpur from Sept 24-29.

The 12-year old student of SJK Chung Hua No. 4 is one of the 11 girls and 15 boys who were short listed by BAM to undergo the TID test based on the national tournament results this year.

“Zi Suen is the only girl from Sarawak selected by BAM and this is another breakthrough for her. She has only trained under me for two years and has made vast progress.

“I feel very happy for her and this is a very good opportunity for her to go further in the sport,” said coach Johnny Ng.

The other selected players are from Selangor (2), Sabah (3), Johor (3), Putrajaya (1), Kedah (1), Penang (1) Kuala Lumpur (5) Perak (3), Negeri Sembilan (3) Malacca (1) Kelantan (1) and Pahang (1).

Zi Suen trains twice a week at the KBA Stampark cross fit gym and attends court training every Tuesday to Sunday, with morning and noon sessions on weekends.

Among her notable achievements this year are winning the MSS Kuching U12 singles and doubles, MSS Betong Girls U12 doubles, Sarawak Junior Closed (1st Leg) Girls U12 singles and doubles, and Sarawak Junior Closed (2nd Leg) Girls U12 singles and doubles.